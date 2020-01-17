Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.63. 6,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,191. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $10,779,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Globant by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 87.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 123,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $852,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 66.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

