Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.98

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.98 and last traded at $119.59, with a volume of 4196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating