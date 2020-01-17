Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $125.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $116.41 and last traded at $116.04, with a volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

