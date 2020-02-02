Globe Life (GL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Globe Life to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $2,473,250.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Insiders have sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

