Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.03-7.23 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.03-7.23 EPS.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $107.13. 454,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,800. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.95. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,269 shares of company stock worth $8,560,876. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: Commodities