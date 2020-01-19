GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of GlobeImmune Inc (OTCMKTS:GBIM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

