Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 696,125 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 240,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Globus Maritime worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

