Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus DarioHealth (NYSE:DRIO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.03% 13.09% 12.06% DarioHealth -248.57% -325.50% -159.70%

Risk & Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $712.97 million 7.46 $156.47 million $1.67 32.05 DarioHealth $7.39 million 2.37 -$17.80 million N/A N/A

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globus Medical and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $64.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.45%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats DarioHealth on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that could be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it provides regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. Further, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Additionally, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.