Glu Mobile (GLUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is scheduled to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Glu Mobile to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glu Mobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $860.14 million, a PE ratio of -294.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?