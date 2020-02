Glu Mobile (GLUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is scheduled to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Glu Mobile to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Glu Mobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $860.14 million, a PE ratio of -294.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home d├ęcor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

