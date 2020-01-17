Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 10,830,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLUU stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.54 million, a PE ratio of -77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GLUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

