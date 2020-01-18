Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $899.50 million, a P/E ratio of -77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 88.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Article: Golden Cross