Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a news impact score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The stock has a market cap of $444.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$15.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.24.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

