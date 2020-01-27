Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Receives News Impact Rating of 2.00

News headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.24. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$15.33.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

