GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.56

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $4.74. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 135,694 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLYC shares. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 215,760 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

