GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post $753.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.00 million. GMS reported sales of $723.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMS. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

GMS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,577. GMS has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 115.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth $14,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GMS by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,758,000 after acquiring an additional 428,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth $7,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com