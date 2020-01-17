GNC (NYSE:GNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.36. GNC shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 45,508 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.05 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in GNC by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GNC in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in GNC by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GNC in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GNC by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About GNC (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

