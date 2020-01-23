Gobimin (CVE:GMN) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Gobimin Inc. (CVE:GMN) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Gobimin (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Mining Business and Investment Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as provision of business and consultancy services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks