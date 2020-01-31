Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Receives GBX 119.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.57).

Several research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

GOCO opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.03. The company has a market cap of $398.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.11. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

