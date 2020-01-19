Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $61,871.50 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $57,400.50.

On Friday, November 15th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $57,800.00.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.06 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Godaddy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Godaddy during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 40.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

