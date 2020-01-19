Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.60. Gogo shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 100,769 shares trading hands.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 34.8% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

