Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.83

Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 733343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 million and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60.

About Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

