Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $166,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.38 and a beta of -0.16. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

