Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 707,256 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 17.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,369,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $3,668,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $1,592,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 636,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index