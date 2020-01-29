Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Up 44.5% in January

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 707,256 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 17.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,369,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

