Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GLNG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Golar LNG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,333. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 707,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

