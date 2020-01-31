Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4042 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Golar LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 167.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 174.2%.

Shares of GMLP opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMLP. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

