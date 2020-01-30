Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of GMLP opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

