Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71 and a beta of -1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

