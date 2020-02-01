Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Trading Up 2.8%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 17,438 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 6,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

