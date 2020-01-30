Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Gold Resource stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?