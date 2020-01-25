Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GORO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Resource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 6,270.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

