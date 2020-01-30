Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Price Up 11.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) shares rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.48, approximately 1,192,980 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 682,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

GORO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Resource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 52.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

