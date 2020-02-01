Gold Resource’s (GORO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

GORO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Resource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,262. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gold Resource by 6,270.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

