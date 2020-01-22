Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Down 2%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74, 377,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

