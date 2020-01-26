Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.17

Shares of Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 57500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project covering an area of approximately 4,586 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

