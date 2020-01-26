Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading Down 6.3%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54, approximately 175 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71.

About Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, Rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based bio-fuels; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafés, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds