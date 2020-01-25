Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 65,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,608. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 64,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

