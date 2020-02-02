Golden Mile Resources (ASX:G88) Shares Down 12.3%

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (ASX:G88) shares were down 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 539,854 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.06.

About Golden Mile Resources (ASX:G88)

Golden Mile Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in six principal projects located in the Northeastern Goldfields of Western Australia's Yilgarn Craton.

