Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Cut to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Danske upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $219.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 857,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

