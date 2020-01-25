Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.69, approximately 603,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 239,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOGL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Danske upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $673.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.34 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

