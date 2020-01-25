Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Malcolm Alec Burne Acquires 50,000 Shares

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne acquired 50,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,389.37).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LON:GPM opened at GBX 30.90 ($0.41) on Friday. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.22.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?