Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ earnings. Golden Star Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Star Resources.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

