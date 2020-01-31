Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GSS opened at $2.97 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 175,121 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,742,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

