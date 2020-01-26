Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$91.76 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE GSC opened at C$3.96 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.36 and a 12-month high of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of $432.61 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.37.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?