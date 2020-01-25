Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 305,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,450. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com