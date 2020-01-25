Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Written by × January 25, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 305,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,450. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*