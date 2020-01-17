Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $4.00. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 78,193 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSC. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92. The company has a market cap of $450.09 million and a P/E ratio of -30.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.42.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$91.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

