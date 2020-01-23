Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading Down 14.3%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) shares were down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 318,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 71,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that covers an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

