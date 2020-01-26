Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Goldeneye Resources Corp (CVE:GOE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 103000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $707,000.00 and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve