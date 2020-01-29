Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 96,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldfield stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Goldfield worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of GV opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Goldfield has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

