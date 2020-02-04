Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

